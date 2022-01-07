Brad Stevens Sees Two Options For Celtics Entering Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

A lot of the issues the Boston Celtics started the season with are now stuck with them — starting and ending with their consistency.

And for better or worse, the NBA trade deadline looms in early February, and soon president of basketball operations Brad Stevens will have a decision to make.

It’s been difficult so far, as the team doesn’t have a great sample size of stats and film to look at with their full group. Lineups have been questionable at times, and Ime Udoka must be feeling the pressure as a first-time coach.

Brad Stevens has stood by the job Udoka is doing, but acknowledged some things must be looked at before they proceed with a major move.

“There hasn’t been a consistent time frame to be able to evaluate the full group, but the reality is that we may never get that. Right? So I think we have enough information that we need to make sure that we are focused on improving and there’s a couple of different ways to do that,” Stevens said in his weekly radio hit with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich.”

“Number one is internally tweaking what we’re doing, playing better tweaking rotations, whatever the case may be. And then the second way would be obviously, roster tweaks.”

Stevens would make a trade if the right one presented itself, but insisted the Celtics won’t deal anyone just for the sake of shaking things up.