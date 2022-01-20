Bruce Cassidy Shares Bruins’ Goaltending Plan Vs. Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask’s first two starts of the season were drastically different.

He debuted in a thrilling 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, but Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes wasn’t quite as successful, with Rask getting pulled after five first-period goals in a 7-1 loss.

Not ideal.

Boston’s issues against Carolina don’t all fall on Rask. He didn’t play his best game, but the Bruins didn’t play well enough in front of their veteran goalie trying to get back into the swing of things.

However, in an upcoming tilt against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, it will be Linus Ullmark between the pipes.

“Ullmark is the plan right now, but we will make the decision in the morning,” coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Wednesday.

The Bruins aren’t putting much credence into the loss, which snapped a five-game win streak, and nor is Rask. As Patrice Bergeron said, burn the tape and move on.