Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Offers Important Reminder After Nightmare Start Vs. Hurricanes

Tuukka Rask is not one to dwell on a bad start.

The Bruins goalie gave up five goals and was pulled after the first period of Boston’s ugly 7-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The team struggled as a whole, making it difficult for Rask in the opening 20 minutes. Ultimately, it was a humbling end to the Bruins’ four-game win streak. Head coach Bruce Cassidy knew the “team had nothing” going against Carolina, and Patrice Bergeron said they just need to “burn the tape and move on.”

Rask also is of the belief to quickly move on from a bad night. As a veteran goalie, Rask is no stranger to bad games, and especially this only being his second game between the pipes this season, he knows to not let it get to him.

“Oh yeah. It’s gone. Gone already,” Rask told reporters after the game when asked how long he dwells on an outing like Tuesday. “One thing you learn over the years is you’re never as bad or as good as you think you are.”

Rask looked much different against the Philadelphia Flyers when he made 25 stops in Boston’s win, but the Bruins also looked like a completely different team, too.

The B’s have a chance to get back on track Thursday night when they welcome the Washington Capitals to TD Garden.