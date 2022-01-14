Tuukka Rask’s Self-Assessment Of First Game Back Should Encourage Bruins

Rask made 25 saves in his return to the ice

by

For someone who underwent major surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip and hasn’t started a game since June, Tuukka Rask looked pretty good for the Bruins.

In fact, head coach Bruce Cassidy even said he looked like “old Tuukka” at times during Boston’s 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Rask, understandably, had to shake off some rust, but he made 25 saves and even stopped a couple of breakaway shots that led to TD Garden letting out a huge “Tuukk” cheer.

The 34-year-old goalie admitted to his hip bothering him for much of last season, but he says he felt a noticeable difference in making certain saves in Thursday’s win.

“Even though it wasn’t killing me in every single game last year, it’s always in the back of your head that certain moves are limited,” Rask told reporters after the game. “I had two or three kicks saves to the right and there was a wraparound when I extended. Last year that was out of the question.”

The Bruins have a tough schedule the rest of the way and still have some postponed games that need to be rescheduled, so having Rask back — in tip-top shape, no less — only means bad news for opponents.

Especially if he’s not limiting himself between the pipes.

More NHL:

Tuukka Rask Happy To See Changes With Bruins: ‘About Time We Get Some Finns’
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

Patriots Mailbag: How Would Pats Fill Key O-Line Void In Playoff Game?
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris
Next Article

NFL Odds: Four Prop Bets To Consider For Wild-Card Saturday Games

Picked For You

Related