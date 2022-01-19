Tom Brady’s Final Run? Speculation About QB’s Retirement Brewing

NESN Logo Sign In

At this point, the potential of a ground-breaking development regarding Tom Brady’s future is limited at best. He’s 44 years old and is still playing professional football — the end is close, even for someone like Father Time’s biggest nemesis.

But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is the most famous football player to ever walk the earth, and remains atop the league and playing at a ridiculously high level after two decades in the NFL. So, naturally, there’s interest in when he’ll decide to finally hang ’em up.

And now, all of a sudden, everyone seems to have a hunch or a feeling that this could be the final postseason run in Brady’s storied career.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said this past week on “NFL Countdown” pointed out the fact Brady has yet to publicly commit to playing next season — other than, of course, Brady’s continued insistence on playing until he’s 45.

“Tom Brady, 44, right? He always says he’s going to evaluate his career after each season,” Schefter said Sunday. “We still have to wait to see how the Buccaneers’ season unfolds and plays out. He has said he’d like to come back, but he’d also like some time to think about it.

“And because he’s the GOAT, it’s worth mentioning here, you just never know if it’s going to be his last postseason. Again, he’d like to come back, but with Brady, anything is always possible.”

There’s admittedly not much there, but that tidbit does come on the heels of ESPN writer Seth Wickersham’s “hunch” that this is Brady’s final run.