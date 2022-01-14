Bruins Notes: TD Garden ‘Felt Like Home’ To Tuukka Rask In Big Return

“I think as I said, there’d be some scrambles around the net or puck play that he’s going to have to get used to the timing. But in terms of just tracking the puck and playing the game and stopping the puck it looked like old Tuukka,” Cassidy said after the game. “Talking to him after (he said) there were no issues with the surgery. A little bit sore in some spots but I think that’s just from not playing for a while so it’s just muscular. He got tested late, obviously. They spent a lot of time in our end with the penalties and empty net, but good for him. I’m glad to see him come through. I think the guys play hard for him, especially when we needed to down the stretch 5-on-3 clearing the front of the net.”

Rask likely will see the ice again either Saturday when the Bruins take on the Nashville Predators at TD Garden or Tuesday also at TD Garden when the Bruins welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to town.

Here are more takeaways from Bruins-Flyers on Wednesday:

— David Pastrnak continued his red-hot streak in Boston’s win over the Flyers. After a slow start to the season scoring-wise, the 25-year-old has turned it on of late scoring seven of his 16 goals this season in just the last four games, including his 11th career hat trick in Thursday’s win.

— Urho Vaakanainen also has been impressive lately as he’s seen extended time and earned some praise from Cassidy after the contest.

“He’s a harder defender,” Cassidy said. “Some of that is maturity and some of it is getting to know the league that you have to come ready to play every night. That there’s not one player out there that’s going to let you off the hook so you better be dug in and play with urgency. I think with Vaak where we saw earlier was his puck play was cleaner, tonight it wasn’t as clean. Now some of that is a lot of minutes back-to-back. Vaak can skate a lot of pucks out of trouble. He’s got good feet, he can separate. He has the ability to do that. We just have to instill some habits in him and some confidence.”

— The Bruins arguably have been the best team in hockey since the league returned from its extended holiday break. Over the last eight games the Bruins are 7-1 and will look to extend their win streak to five Saturday as they take on the Predators. All coverage can be found right here on NESN beginning at 12 p.m. ET.