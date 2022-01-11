Bud Light Offers Tuukka Rask ‘Very Official Contract’ Upon Return To Bruins

Bud Light is trying to seal the deal

by

Tuukka Rask asked, and through Bud Light he will receive.

Bud Light offered the Boston Bruins goaltender a “very official contract” addendum Tuesday after he re-joined the team. Bud Light used Twitter to share text of the deal, which will net Rask a “significant amount of beer” if he meets three terms: recording a shutout, busting out a Bud Light at a press conference and drinking beer out of the Stanley Cup.

“Holding up our end of the deal,” Bud Light wrote. “You in @TuukkaRask?”

Bud Light’s offer was in response to a joke about Rask’s request for a Bud Light addendum to the one-year contract he signed with the Bruins on Tuesday.

Upon entering free agency last summer, Rask said he’d charge the Bruins $250,000 and free Bud Light for his top-quality goaltending services.

Boston exceeded his terms by signing him to a pro-rated, one-year deal through the rest of this season that carries a $1 million salary cap hit. Bud Light looks set to enhance Rask’s deal by providing all the suds he’d like.

