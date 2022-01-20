Celtics’ Ime Udoka Wants Jayson Tatum To Address Offense This Way

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics win streak snapped Wednesday night and Jayson Tatum had a game he likely hopes to forget quickly.

Tatum undoubtedly has been the Celtics’ best player throughout the season and is due for a not-so-great game every once in awhile and Wednesday was just that. The 23-year-old scored 12 points in Boston’s 111-102 loss on 5-of-19 shooting overall, going 0-for-7 from beyond-the-arc. The young forward did nab six rebounds and dish out three assists, but seemed out of whack in the loss.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka broke down what he saw after the game in his media availability.

“At times I think he relies on the shot and I mentioned against (Jonas Valanciunas) last game, first play of the game taking a contested three when he had a seven-footer switch on to him and at times just be in attack mode,” Udoka said. “I think with our team in general tonight with (Josh Richardson) it happened a few times and (Jaylen Brown) it happened a few times where we’re getting downhill and you have to remind them the crowd and help are coming and see your outlets.

“I felt like we weren’t as good as we have been in previous games with penetrating and kicking when we drew a crowd. That goes with Jayson also. He can get to the basket pretty much at will but he is settling at times and trying to draw fouls. I tell him to find his outlets. Go look to score and not to get fouled.”

Tatum struggled early on this season shooting-wise but was able to turn it around in a major way. Even with this being the case, the two-time All-Star is sporting career-lows in overall shooting percentage (41.9%) and three-point percentage (32.3%) but he is averaging career-highs in attempts across the board.

Hopefully this was just a one-off situation. Tatum will have a day to rest Thursday before the Celtics get back to action Friday night at TD Garden as they take on the Portland Trailblazers.