Celtics Wrap: Boston Win Streak Snaps At Hands Of Red-Hot Hornets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics’ brief winning streak snapped Wednesday as they welcomed the red-hot Charlotte Hornets to TD Garden and fell 111-102.

Entering Wednesday’s tilt the Celtics had won two straight games and and five of their last six. The Hornets also entered the showdown winners of five of their last six.

With the loss the Celtics’ record fell to 23-23, while the Hornets improved to 25-20 with the win.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

The Celtics started strong Wednesday, but pretty much fizzled out the rest of the game. Boston held a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter and then fell flat in the second and entered halftime trailing by eight points.

Boston never could get over the hump from there and while it kept it close, Charlotte was just too much. Miles Bridges and former Celtics guard Terry Rozier led the way for the Hornets as they combined for 50 points.

Kelly Oubre returned to the court after a bout with COVID-19 and didn’t look like he missed a beat, finishing the night with 18 points. The Celtics were able to contain Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball, but the Hornets’ balanced attack was too much for the shorthanded Celtics.