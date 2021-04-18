NESN Logo Sign In

Physicality was at a high Sunday afternoon when the Bruins and the Capitals collided at TD Garden.

Boston came out on top against Washington in a game that featured a handful of hits that toed the line of dirty or were flat-out reckless. This East Division matchup also saw a few instances of questionable officiating, highlighted by Jarred Tinordi being called for roughing on Tom Wilson, who moments prior upended Sean Kuraly from behind.

Tinordi also was at the forefront of a fairly scary scene later in the third period. The Bruins defenseman was boarded by Garnet Hathaway and left the ice with a bloody face. Hathaway, after referees reviewed the sequence, was issued a game misconduct.

Speaking with the media after the game, Cassidy addressed the tilt’s most controversial plays.

“Well, there’s a lot going on,” Cassiday said. “There’s physical games against them. I think there was one earlier on (Charlie) McAvoy at the end of the second, it was more sort of bothersome. You know, he’s up against the boards, made contact with the head. …There was one on (Steven) Kampfer even. I think it was in the first period. It’s late. Those are the ones that bother you, when guys leave their feet. I think the Wilson one on Kuraly, Kuraly was on his way down and Wilson was actually just prepared to hit him but I thought that one was one of those incidental — you know, there’s not much you can do once a guy starts tumbling down. It looked like there was some stuff going on in the corner. That’s what our bench was yelling about with a hold and a hook that might have led to him going down.”