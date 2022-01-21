Bruins Notes: Boston ‘Got Back To Work’ With Intense Win Vs. Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins looked like a completely different team against the Washington Capitals than they did Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Bruins got outclassed Tuesday and arguably played their worst game of the season so far as they got blown out by the Hurricanes, 7-1. That wasn’t the team that showed up to TD Garden to take on the Capitals and it clearly showed.

Boston took down the Capitals 4-3 on Thursday night thanks to a game-winner from Charlie McAvoy with 45 seconds remaining, but the game was not as close as they score makes it seem. The Bruins dominated play from puck drop and finished the night outshooting the Capitals 33-17. Boston looked like the better team and even with injuries to Brad Marchand and Anton Blidh more closely resembled the squad they’ve been since the Christmas pause, than the one dud Tuesday.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy certainly noticed a difference in the squad in the big win.

“I thought we were ready to play,” Cassidy said “Much more prepared than Tuesday night. Not surprised by the group being ready to go, I thought we had a good and efficient working practice yesterday. I was pleased start to finish. I thought we dug in and played hard. It was a physical game. I thought we were the better team. It took us awhile to get to where we felt comfortable obviously, and even then we didn’t with 40 seconds to go, but clearly thought that we played a very good hockey game today.”

The Bruins knew how bad the loss was to the Hurricanes and came in with the mindset to get back on track and David Pastrnak noticed.

“Today was a big character win for us,” Pastrnak said. “Coming off a tough game the other day it was a good opportunity for us to bounce back and that was our main focus. Washington’s a really good team and we knew it was going to be a good challenge so for us our main focus was to get back to work and obviously get back to a winning streak.”