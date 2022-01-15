Brad Marchand Records Two Points In Bruins’ Overtime Win Vs. Predators

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand kept up his great play Saturday afternoon.

The Boston Bruins faced off with the Nashville Predators at TD Garden in what proved to be a nail-biter. Boston managed to grab the 4-3 win in overtime as Taylor Hall potted the game-winning goal.

Marchand was highlighted prior to the game as a player to watch and he continued his dominance as he scored a goal and recorded an assist in the winning effort.

For more on the left winger’s outing, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.