Brad Marchand Records Two Points In Bruins’ Overtime Win Vs. Predators

Marchy does it again in a huge win

by

Brad Marchand kept up his great play Saturday afternoon.

The Boston Bruins faced off with the Nashville Predators at TD Garden in what proved to be a nail-biter. Boston managed to grab the 4-3 win in overtime as Taylor Hall potted the game-winning goal.

Marchand was highlighted prior to the game as a player to watch and he continued his dominance as he scored a goal and recorded an assist in the winning effort.

For more on the left winger’s outing, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

