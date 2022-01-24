Four Patriots-Related Thoughts On Incredible NFL Divisional Round

For the Patriots to return to AFC contendership, they’ll need to take steps to improve their defense, which was exposed in their 47-17 loss to Allen’s Bills on wild-card weekend. New England dominated middling or injured offenses during the regular season but struggled against playoff-caliber outfits when weather did not intervene.

The Patriots also need to improve their offensive weaponry to keep pace if a game against one of these teams does morph into a shootout. Including the Buffalo playoff game, they were 0-6 this season when their opponent scored more than 24 points. They need continued development from quarterback Mac Jones, too, even if he never reaches the heights of the more physically gifted Mahomes and Allen.

2. There are plenty of similarities to draw between Burrow and Jones. Both were late bloomers in college before leading wildly talented teams (at LSU and Alabama, respectively) to national championships. Both throw with great accuracy and anticipation. Neither boasts elite physical traits, from arm strength to mobility.

That Burrow, who joined a Bengals franchise that hadn’t won a playoff game in 30 years, now is preparing to play for the AFC title in just his second pro season raised an obvious question: What must Jones and the Patriots do to get back to that point?

The simplest answer goes back to our earlier point about supporting cast. Burrow boasts one of the NFL’s best collections of offensive weapons in wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, running back Joe Mixon and tight end C.J. Uzomah.

The Patriots are well-stocked at running back and tight end and have a much better offensive line than the Cincinnati unit that allowed nine sacks in Saturday’s 19-16 win over Tennessee, but they lacked game-changers at wideout. Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne had good seasons, and Nelson Agholor was more valuable than his lackluster stats suggested. But for Jones to reach his potential as a passer, they need to pair him with a true top-end receiver.

The Bengals did that by investing through the draft. Their top three wideouts all are first- or second-rounders. Higgins, the first pick of Round 2 in 2020, has 141 catches for 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns over his first two seasons, and Chase (fifth overall, 2021) has been even better. He reunited with ex-LSU teammate Burrow and promptly enjoyed perhaps the best season ever by a first-year pass-catcher, posting an 81-1,455-13 receiving line to all but lock up Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The addition of Chase helped elevate Burrow from promising to prolific. The young QB led the NFL in both completion and yards per attempt in Year 2 and ranked second in passer rating, trailing only Aaron Rodgers