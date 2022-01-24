Ex-NFL Players Baffled By Buccaneers’ Play Call That Ultimately Led To Rams Win

NESN Logo Sign In

You don’t need to be a former NFL player to know that leaving Cooper Kupp (who by far was the most productive receiver in the league this season) in single-coverage is a bad idea. And you especially didn’t need to be a former NFL player to realize it was an even worse idea to do so when the Los Angeles Rams needed a perfect pass to cover nearly half the field in an effort to prevent overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC divisional-round game.

But it absolutely is worth noting that even former NFL players are absolutely blown away by the weird defensive play call that left Kupp wide open for a 44-yard reception from Matthew Stafford, which set up a game-winning field goal and a 30-27 victory for the Rams.

NFL legend Tony Dungy and a pair of former New England Patriots, Brandon Spikes and Patrick Chung, were among those questioning the call following the loss.

I didn?t understand that last defensive call by the Bucs. All out blitz??? Why not just sit back let them complete a 15 yd pass in bounds and the game would go to overtime. I don?t understand???! — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 23, 2022

Following the loss, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians explained there was “a miscommunication” and some players didn’t follow through on the all-out blitz and defended defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, while cornerback Jamel Dean said the message made it to the field but Stafford and Kupp “made a better play.”

Whatever happened, it certainly was quite a stunning finish at Raymond James Stadium.