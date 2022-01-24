Ex-NFL Players Baffled By Buccaneers’ Play Call That Ultimately Led To Rams Win

You don’t need to be a former NFL player to know that leaving Cooper Kupp (who by far was the most productive receiver in the league this season) in single-coverage is a bad idea. And you especially didn’t need to be a former NFL player to realize it was an even worse idea to do so when the Los Angeles Rams needed a perfect pass to cover nearly half the field in an effort to prevent overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC divisional-round game.
But it absolutely is worth noting that even former NFL players are absolutely blown away by the weird defensive play call that left Kupp wide open for a 44-yard reception from Matthew Stafford, which set up a game-winning field goal and a 30-27 victory for the Rams.
NFL legend Tony Dungy and a pair of former New England Patriots, Brandon Spikes and Patrick Chung, were among those questioning the call following the loss.
Following the loss, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians explained there was “a miscommunication” and some players didn’t follow through on the all-out blitz and defended defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, while cornerback Jamel Dean said the message made it to the field but Stafford and Kupp “made a better play.”
Whatever happened, it certainly was quite a stunning finish at Raymond James Stadium.