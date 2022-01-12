Here’s Where Bill Belichick Got ‘Danger Zone’ Hoodie From Press Conference

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke with reporters for 15 minutes Wednesday, but his attire generated more buzz than any of his comments.

In his latest video conference, Belichick sported a gray hoodie — sleeves cut at the elbows, of course — emblazoned with the words “Danger Zone.”

Don’t bother searching for that sweatshirt online. You won’t find it.

Asked where he got it, Belichick said it was from “something the players did a couple years ago.” The “Danger Zone” was the “Top Gun”-inspired nickname long snapper Joe Cardona gave to the Patriots’ 2019 special teams units.

“It’s our goal to be dangerous out there,” Cardona told MassLive.com in 2019. “It’s a mentality we’re trying to bring.”

Under former coordinator Joe Judge, New England special teamers would receive special custom hoodies each season, like this one sported by tight end Jacob Hollister in 2017: