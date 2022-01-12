Eagles Fans Always Remind Tom Brady About This Memorable Play

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first 2021 playoff opponent is a team Tom Brady has history with.

The reigning Super Bowl champions will begin their title defense Sunday afternoon when they host the Eagles. Tom Brady twice has gone up against Philadelphia on football’s biggest stage, earning a win in Super Bowl XXXIX and taking a loss in Super Bowl LII.

Brady was terrific in the final game of the 2018 NFL season — throwing for 505 yards with three touchdowns — but arguably his most memorable highlight from that game was a blunder. The New England Patriots perfectly executed a trick play designed to use Brady as a receiver, but the future Hall of Fame quarterback dropped a gem of a pass from Danny Amendola.

On the latest episode of his “Lets Go!” podcast, Brady joked about seeking redemption against the Eagles.

“I’m thinking the first play from scrimmage, I’ll hand it off, give it to a receiver and they’ll throw it back to me,” Brady said, as transcribed by ESPN’s Tim McManus. “So what possibly could go wrong with that? I need to redeem myself, so expect to see that at some point.”

Brady also noted he’s reminded of his infamous Super Bowl drop any time he crossed paths with an Eagles fan.

Given those remarks from TB12, perhaps a prop bet for a Brady catch Sunday is worth tracking down.