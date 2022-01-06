How Mic’d-Up Damien Harris Celebrated Patriots’ Big Plays Vs. Jaguars

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday was a fun day for New England Patriots running back Damien Harris.

Harris was mic’d up during the Patriots’ 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, offering fans an inside look at his series of emphatic sideline celebrations.

Most of those, as seen on Paramount+’s “Inside the NFL,” consisted of the running back repeatedly screaming “Yeah!!” whenever a teammate crossed the goal line.

(Click here to check out that video.)

Sometimes, the simplest reaction is the best reaction.

This week’s edition of “Game Day All Access” offered a longer look at Harris’ mic’d-up highlights, including his interactions with teammates after several of Sunday’s biggest plays.

To birthday boy Myles Bryant after the cornerback’s first-half interception: “Oh, so that’s what you’re doing? So that’s what you’re doing on your birthday, huh? That’s what he’s doing on his birthday. It’s his birthday!”