How Mic’d-Up Damien Harris Celebrated Patriots’ Big Plays Vs. Jaguars

Sunday was a fun day for New England Patriots running back Damien Harris.
Harris was mic’d up during the Patriots’ 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, offering fans an inside look at his series of emphatic sideline celebrations.
Most of those, as seen on Paramount+’s “Inside the NFL,” consisted of the running back repeatedly screaming “Yeah!!” whenever a teammate crossed the goal line.
(Click here to check out that video.)
Sometimes, the simplest reaction is the best reaction.
This week’s edition of “Game Day All Access” offered a longer look at Harris’ mic’d-up highlights, including his interactions with teammates after several of Sunday’s biggest plays.
To birthday boy Myles Bryant after the cornerback’s first-half interception: “Oh, so that’s what you’re doing? So that’s what you’re doing on your birthday, huh? That’s what he’s doing on his birthday. It’s his birthday!”
To fellow running back Brandon Bolden after quarterback Mac Jones tucked the ball tightly on a 10-yard scramble: “That’s taking coaching right there. That’s taking coaching.”
To Rhamondre Stevenson after one of the rookie running back’s two touchdown runs: “Bruh, to be a big dude, you’ve got the lowest center of gravity I’ve ever seen, bro. You be making folks miss like uh, uh, uh. Boy, you like 230 (pounds).”
The “All-Access” segment also was heavy on “Yeah!!”s, featuring a total of 21 over its 2 1/2-minute runtime.
Harris ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing yards (892) and tied for second in rushing touchdowns (14) this season. He scored two early touchdowns against the Jaguars, then sat out the second half as he continued to recover from a Week 13 hamstring injury.
The Patriots will close out their regular season Sunday afternoon against the Dolphins in Miami.