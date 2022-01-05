If Bruins Want Jakob Chychrun, How Deterring Is Coyotes’ Asking Price?

NESN Logo Sign In

Jakob Chychrun is a high-end, arguably elite, defenseman. He never was going to come cheap.

But we now know what the Arizona Coyotes reportedly want for Chychrun. It’ll be a little rich for many teams’ blood, but does that include the Boston Bruins, a team he would make plenty of sense for?

We’ve already addressed the fit, it’s a good one. Chychrun, a 23-year-old left shot, would slot in on the top pairing with Charlie McAvoy, giving the Bruins one of the best top duos in the NHL that can play at a stellar level in every zone.

It also would allow the Bruins to play Matt Grzelcyk with Brandon Carlo, then have Mike Reilly, Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton fighting for the third pairing spots. For a Bruins team that has gotten good but not exceptional play on defense, adding Chychrun would have an impactful trickle-down effect.

That’s all well and good, but the question is if the Bruins are willing to pay the reported ask, which, according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, is a Jack Eichel-like package. After months of tension and disagreement about neck surgery between Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres, the star center was moved to the Vegas Golden Knights with a third-round pick for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, a first-round pick and a second-round pick in November.

It was a huge haul, to be sure. Tuch has established success at the NHL level, while Krebs was a 2019 first-round pick.

Obviously, it’s unclear publicly if the Coyotes have their sights set on any Bruins players or prospects to the point that Boston could build a package that would push the deal through. It’s worth mentioning that Jake DeBrusk requested a trade last month, and his first three full NHL seasons from a numbers standpoint (62-58-120 in 203 games) are comparable to Tuch’s (43-63-106 in 194 games).