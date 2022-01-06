Boston College Product Matt Boldy Making NHL Debut Against Hometown Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

The time finally has come for Matt Boldy, and it would be hard to script it any better.

Boldy, who is from Millis, Mass. and played two seasons at Boston College, is set to make his NHL debut Thursday night against his hometown Boston Bruins as they host the Minnesota Wild. The 20-year-old was drafted 12th overall by the Wild in 2019.

The forward had a delayed start to his AHL season, suffering a broken ankle in a preseason game back in October. He did not make his first appearance of the season until Nov. 19. In 24 AHL games over two seaons, Boldy has logged 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists).

Boldy told NHL.com’s Jon Lane that he wasn’t concerned about faltering in his big-league debut given the connection to where he is playing.

“I think it’ll be alright,” he said. “I think just me as a person I do a pretty good job of that, just kind of staying in the moment. It’ll be different getting everything settled early and tickets for all my family, but other than that it’s a hockey game, so I have to approach it that way. Just go through my normal routine and try to feel as comfortable as I can going into it.”

Entering Thursday’s game, the Wild are winless in five straight games (0-4-1) and are fourth place in the Central Division at 19-10-2.