NHL Rumors: Nathan MacKinnon Suffered Broken Nose After Taylor Hall Hit

Nathan MacKinnon left the Colorado Avalanche’s win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday a bloody mess after an awkward hit from Taylor Hall.

Just a few minutes into the first period the two players got tangled up and Hall’s shoulder sent MacKinnon’s own stick into his face. The Avalanche center went down hard after the shock and never returned to the ice.

The hit was more unfortunate than dirty, but Colorado’s players and coaching staff weren’t thrilled after watching their star get hurt. As of now, there’s no timetable on his return — just a reported diagnosis.

“The initial diagnosis for Nathan MacKinnon is a broken nose,” ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported Thursday via Twitter. “He’s still being evaluated and the team should have a better sense by the weekend of how long he will be out.”

The five-time All-Star was able to skate off the ice on his own, so hopefully a broken nose is the extent of the injury.