Nick Foligno Praises Jake DeBrusk; Shares Message To Bruins Winger

Boston Bruins veteran forward Nick Foligno acknowledged the situation Jake DeBrusk currently is in, but also knows how impactful the 25-year-old winger could be should he play the way he did Saturday in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Buffalo Sabres.

DeBrusk put together one of his best efforts of recent, showcasing his speed and playing with an energy head coach Bruce Cassidy and others admired. He accounted for an assist on a third-period rebound goal by Foligno, who credited DeBrusk for making the key play with his rush down the right side, and had three shots on goal.

“Something I want to do for this team is, obviously, contribute on the scoresheet as well, and especially the opportunities I’ve been given,” Foligno said after the game, referencing his first-ever goal with the Bruins. “But, you know, a lot of credit goes to Jake DeBrusk. He just powered himself to the net and, you know, if we can do that, I’ll get to the net and try to put those ones in that don’t go in. So, it was it was nice to see our line kind of connect on that and get our team going.”

Foligno also was asked whether he’s given DeBrusk any advice since his trade request became public.

“Yeah, I’ve offered him advice. I mean, I think the biggest advice for him is just, you have to play well. No demand that you make will ever happen if you’re not playing to the caliber that you need to play at,” Foligno said. “And I think a lot of times that comes hand in hand with how you feel about the situation you’re in, too. I think, listen, that’s the Jake DeBrusk that I’ve seen before from afar. And, you know, that’s what he needs to bring.

“I told him that after we scored. I said ‘That whole goal is set up because you.’ He moves his feet, flies down the wing. There’s not a lot of guys in the league, there are but there isn’t, that have that kind of ability that he has,” Foligno added. “And he’s shown it. He has to understand how consistent that has to be, and how beneficial it is to our team, first and foremost, but to him. If you start doing that more, you’re going to get more confidence from the coaching staff, from your teammates and yourself in general.

“So I think his whole game can come to life if he just understands that that is such a big component of his game. It’s not the goals that he needs to score, it’s what he creates for other people when he uses that to his advantage,” Foligno continued. “It was great to see him put forth a great effort tonight.”