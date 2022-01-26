Roger Clemens Sounds Eager To Never Hear About Hall Of Fame Again

NESN Logo Sign In

Roger Clemens was not elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame again.

Selections for the Class of 2022 were announced Tuesday, and in his 10th and final year of eligibility, the Red Sox legend almost sounded relieved in his statement about being left out.

“Hey y’all! I figured I’d give y’all a statement since it’s that time of the year again,” the former Boston pitcher posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

“My family and I put the HOF in the rear view mirror ten years ago. I didn’t play baseball to get into the HOF. I played to make a generational difference in the lives of my family. Then focus on winning championships while giving back to my community and the fans as well. It was my passion. I gave it all I had, the right way, for my family and for the fans who supported me. I am grateful for that support. I would like to thank those who took the time to look at the facts and vote for me. Hopefully everyone can now close this book and keep their eyes forward focusing on what is really important in life. All love!”

Clemens received 62.2%, short of the 75% needed to be included. Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa similarly were left off for being linked to performance enhancing drugs.

But it looks like he’s content with taking his 11 All-Star nods, two World Series titles, seven Cy Young awards and two Triple Crowns and closing this chapter of debate.