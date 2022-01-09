Saints QB Taysom Hill Suffered Lisfranc Injury Vs. Falcons

NESN Logo Sign In

The New Orleans Saints have been marred all season by inconsistency at quarterback, but on Sunday — at the wire — they had managed to find themselves flirting with the postseason.

But should they make it out of the final week of the regular season — which will require some help from the Los Angeles Rams — they more than likely will have to do so without Taysom Hill, who has been their best option under center.

Saints coach Sean Payton told FOX’s Laura Okmin on the sideline that Hill, who left Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter, suffered suffered a Lisfranc injury. There was no more information immediately available about what his recovery could look like, but it’s worth noting Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne missed the entirety of the 2021 season after suffering the injury and undergoing surgery.

Hill walked off the field under his own power. By the time of his exit, he had completed seven of nine passes for 107 yards, finding Adam Trautman for a first-quarter score.

Trevor Siemian, who has made five starts for the Saints this season, entered the game and threw a touchdown pass, so he at least managed to plug the hole for the time being against the Falcons. But the Saints are poised to make the postseason if they can hang on and defeat Atlanta — and if the Rams can upend the San Francisco 49ers.

There’s a lot at stake here, but the Saints could run into trouble should they make it to the postseason.