Social Media Has Mixed Response After Kyrie Irving Returns For Nets

Kyrie Irving officially is back.
The Brooklyn Nets point guard has missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season to this point due to his COVID-19 vaccination status, but now is being welcomed back by the team to serve as a part-time player and play in road games.
At one point it seemed liked Irving may never play again, and social media had have a split reaction to his return to the court Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers, especially with Lance Stephenson erupting for 20 points in the first quarter.
If the return sticks, the Nets will be dangerous with their trio of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden back together.