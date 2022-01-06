Social Media Has Mixed Response After Kyrie Irving Returns For Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving officially is back.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard has missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season to this point due to his COVID-19 vaccination status, but now is being welcomed back by the team to serve as a part-time player and play in road games.

At one point it seemed liked Irving may never play again, and social media had have a split reaction to his return to the court Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers, especially with Lance Stephenson erupting for 20 points in the first quarter.

kyrie?s brand: missing two shots pic.twitter.com/BFOptvo3p5 — Emily McCarthy (@emilymccahthy) January 6, 2022

Feel like the game really didn't miss Kyrie at all. It's like "he's back…. yay " *Daria voice * — Parks (@dparks24) January 6, 2022

it should be a kyrie game but lance outshining him lmaoooo — reiner (@vanishingtax) January 6, 2022

Came to see Kyrie, stayed for Lance Stephenson — Kevin Greene (@KevnGr33) January 6, 2022

Lance Stephenson with a 20-point first quarter against the Nets!! And to think, Steve Nash said bringing Kyrie Irving back was better than signing another 10-day guy. — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) January 6, 2022

kyrie stinking it up and lance stealing his shine??? — Joshua Richards (@jr_xxi) January 6, 2022

?It?s the Kyrie Irving return game!?



Lance: hold my beer — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) January 6, 2022

damn, kyrie be acting blowing his hands, but he is coughing for real https://t.co/3PWpKNDjgv — Fathur Adli Fauzi (@fathuraf_) January 6, 2022

So Kyrie Irving decided to make his season debut during peak pandemic and he?s refused to get vaccinated. Yet he refused to play in the bubble because ?covid?. Can someone make this make sense? — Basti (@BastiRhymess) January 6, 2022

LoL. Kyrie return?? More like the Lance Stephenson show. — Sal Licata (@sal_licata) January 6, 2022

If the return sticks, the Nets will be dangerous with their trio of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden back together.

