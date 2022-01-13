Ex-Bruins Defensemen Steven Kampfer, David Warsofsky Named To Team USA

NESN Logo Sign In

A trio of former Boston Bruins will represent Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Defensemen Steven Kampfer, who played parts of five NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins, and David Warsofsky, who played for the team from 2013-2015, on Thursday were announced as members of Team USA. Forward Kenny Agostino, who currently is in the KHL, also is on the team.

Kampfer currently plays in the KHL for Ak Bars Kazan. He is one of five active KHL players named to the roster, which consists largely of NCAA players following the NHL’s decision to forbid active players from participating in the games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 33-year-old appeared in 231 NHL games across nine seasons. He made his debut with the Bruins in 2010 and played part of the 2011-12 season with the franchise before finishing out his career there from 2018-2021.

Through 46 games in the KHL this season, he has posted 11 goals and 19 assists and was named a KHL All-Star.

He recently signed a one-year extension to remain with Ak Bars Kazan through the 2022-23 season.

Warsofsky, from Marshfield, Mass., appeared in 10 games for the Bruins from 2013-2014. The 31-year-old currently plays for ERC Ingolstadt of the DEL and has three goals and 13 assists through 31 games this season.