Tuukka Rask Shares Details On Hip Injury, Resulting Surgery And Rehab

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask was fighting through it last season, and not just down the stretch.

Rask is nearing a return to NHL action after undergoing offseason hip surgery and resulting rehab the last five-plus months.

But now he’s signed a PTO with Providence, where he expects to play one or two games to get back into the swing of things before, as he puts it, returning to “the big guys.”

And from a health standpoint, he’s all good.

“I feel great,” Rask said Thursday over Zoom. “The biggest issue for me was the catching of the joint and the pain that that created. So that all is gone and it makes a huge difference because every time I go to butterfly and get up I don’t have to think about it locking up on me again and creating that pain. So, I feel great.”

Rask was limited to 24 regular season games of the 56 played last campaign, and his health was in constant question during the playoffs — especially in the second round against the New York Islanders.

In the games he was playing, it sounded like he was acutely aware of the pain.