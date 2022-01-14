NFL Odds: Four Prop Bets To Consider For Wild-Card Saturday Games Another tight one in Buffalo on Saturday night? by Mike Cole 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL playoffs begin Saturday, and there’s no shortage of ways to get action on the games. And that’s a good thing because simply betting sides and totals when the attention of the entire sports betting world is on that game is a recipe for the sharpest of lines.

And while that focus extends to just about every market during the NFL postseason, there almost always seems to be opportunities for value on the prop bet market.

The good news, too, is we’ve got three days of games to ponder with seemingly unending information at our fingertips. In this space, though, we’re looking at a few prop bets for Saturday’s games, which begin with the Las Vegas Raiders at the Cincinnati Bengals leading into Round 3 of the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

Here are a few prop bets to consider, with lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joe Burrow OVER 0.5 interceptions +100

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is fantastic. He threw for more than 4,600 yards to go along with 34 touchdowns all while completing more than 70% of his passes. Obviously, great numbers. Yet, Burrow did get a little sloppy from time to time. And while he did finish the season on a ridiculous run in which he threw 11 touchdowns and no interceptions, he tossed 14 picks in the first 12 games of the season. No quarterback was sacked more than Burrow, who was also pressured on 25% of his dropbacks. The Raiders, meanwhile, are one of the best teams when it comes to generating pressure on the passer. If they struggle to keep him clean, Burrow ultimately could find himself a little sped up and that typically leads to poor decisions.

Ja’Marr Chase UNDER 69.5 receiving yards -115

The biggest problem with this bet is it takes just one play for it to go up in smoke. Chase is an absolute menace not just downfield but also with the ball in his hands. It’s always important to take away your opponent’s top options but it’s even more important this time of year. That has to be the way the Raiders approach their Chase plan, and Gus Bradley should make it a point to let someone other than the game-breaking Chase beat his defense. The Raiders also were a fairly decent tackling team, and that could help limit any broken plays in space.

Damien Harris longest rush OVER 15.5 yards -105

It’s unlikely we see the Patriots run the ball 46 times like they did when these two teams first met in Buffalo, but you have to think the running game will be part of the New England attack. The weather is going to be brutally cold, making the idea of tackling less than appealing. Buffalo was one of the NFL’s worst tackling teams, with an 11.1% missed tackle rate that was the second-highest in the league, a sliver below the lowly Lions. And only four teams had more rushes of 10 yards or more than the Patriots, making it seem inevitable they pop at least a couple. Harris has plenty of company in that backfield, but he showed his big-play potential in that Week 13 game when he broke off a 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He was fifth among all running backs in rushes of 20-plus yards and roughly one of every nine of his runs went for at least 10 yards.

Will Patriots-Bills game be tied again after 0-0? YES -115

Just slightly above even money for two division rivals who played two relatively close games this season? Definitely feels worth a shot, especially with one of the shorter lines of the weekend.