What Bills Reportedly Expect From Patriots’ Defense In Playoff Game

The Buffalo Bills reportedly believe they know how the New England Patriots plan to defend them in their Saturday night playoff matchup.

And it doesn’t involve sticking J.C. Jackson on Stefon Diggs.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Saturday morning that Buffalo expects New England to lean more heavily on man coverage than it has for much of this season, doubling Diggs and matching up Jackson against the Bills’ No. 2 wideout.

“(The Bills believe) the Patriots are going to do what they’ve done historically: double up the No. 1 receiver, put their best corner, J.C. Jackson, on the No. 2, which for the Bills, they think this gives a lot of opportunity to Dawson Knox and Cole Beasley here to perhaps get some more targets,” Russini said on ESPN’s “NFL Postseason Countdown.” “And the Bills really feel like they left some deep shots on the field the last time they won in New England.”

If true, that would be an ambitious strategy for a Patriots team that’s missing its other starting cornerback, Jalen Mills, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mills’ most likely replacement, Joejuan Williams, was a healthy scratch for three of New England’s final four regular-season games and was benched in his lone start this season.

New England’s available cornerbacks for this postseason matchup are Jackson, Williams, Myles Bryant, Justin Bethel and practice squad call-ups D’Angelo Ross and De’Vante Bausby. That group will look to limit Bills wideouts Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Beasley, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie.