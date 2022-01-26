What Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall Must Do For Bruins Vs. Avalanche

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have a tough test ahead of them Wednesday night.

Boston is 10-3 since the calendar turned over to 2022, but is 2-2 over its last four games and is looking to rebound after a disappointing 5-3 loss against the Anaheim Ducks when they travel to Colorado to take on the Western Conference-leading Avalanche.

The Avalanche currently are tied with the Florida Panthers for the NHL lead in wins this season with 29 and are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the No. 2 spot for overall points this season so far with 61.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed what the team has to do to take down the stout Avalanche defense and it centers around Patrice Bergeron and Taylor Hall on the power play together.

“You want them to play to their strengths but still stay within your structure,” Cassidy said. “I think you’re going to see tonight a very aggressive kill. Net front is going to be important. If we do break it down, the puck has got to get there. I think that’s where they will be susceptible if we are able to break their pressure so we need someone out in front of the net. That’ll be the message to Taylor and Bergy, to play high originally in the bumper to alleviate pressure up top and then get around to the front of the net.”

Puck drop between the two contenders is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET from Ball Arena.