It ‘Wouldn’t Surprise’ Julian Edelman If Tom Brady Retired From NFL

Even those closest to Tom Brady don’t quite know what decision he’ll come to this offseason when it comes to his retirement.

After a disappointing season, all expectations considered, the seven-time Super Bowl champion insists he doesn’t know if he’ll return next year for his 23rd season in the NFL.

Julian Edelman can relate. That’s why as close as the former receiver is with Brady after 11 seasons together on the New England Patriots, he hasn’t brought it up.

“It’s tough when he starts bringing up family,” Edelman said on Friday’s episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast.

Brady has admitted wife Gisele Bündchen feels its time to retire, and the quarterback admitted family concerns will be weighed heavily before he makes his decision.

But a good situation will be tempting.

“It’s gonna have to be really good for him, probably,” Edelman added. “The team, how it’s going, who’s there, what coordinators are there. He has to feel like he can go out and win it. But this is the most I’ve ever felt like he could probably hang them up, you know what I mean? It wouldn’t surprise me either way.