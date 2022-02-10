Bruins’ Brad Marchand ‘Remorseful’ For Actions Against Tristan Jarry

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins will be without Brad Marchand for six games after the NHL Department of Player Safety suspended the Boston winger for punching and high-sticking Tristan Jarry.

The incident occurred toward the end of the Bruins’ 4-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at TD Garden when Jarry was seen saying something to Marchand that set him off. Marchand punched Jarry in the back of the head before sweeping him with his stick as he was being led off the ice by an official.

It’s unclear what exactly was said to Marchand, but the alternate captain without a doubt put his team in a difficult position given the fact they also are without Patrice Bergeron as he deals with a head laceration.

After Thursday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney met with the media and addressed the Marchand situation.

“I have, at length,” Sweeney told reporters when asked if he’s spoken to Marchand. “As far as the suspension itself, as I said with his previous suspension, you’re respectful to the Department of Player Safety and how they see things. I didn’t agree with it then, in terms of what the judgment was. I don’t have a vote coming out of this one. …

“Brad is remorseful. He feels he’s letting the team, as well as himself (down). He didn’t shun the fact it was immature his decision was, allowing his emotions to control himself in that situation. He can’t unwind it at this point in time. The damage has been done and we got to move forward. Hopefully, he can. If you look at his accomplishments, specifically the last four to five years they’re pretty, pretty good. He’s had a couple transgressions here recently that have hurt him and his history has hurt him.”

This is the second time Marchand has been suspended this season after going years without getting into trouble.