Bruins Wrap: Islanders Come Back, Use Three-Goal Third To Best Boston

The Bruins’ brief road swing in southern New York didn’t end well, as Boston fell to the Islanders, 4-1, on Thursday at UBS Arena.

The loss was the Bruins’ second straight after dropping a game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Boston moved to 27-17-4, while New York snapped a three-game skid and improved to 18-20-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins played a dominant first period, outshooting the Islanders in a frame that ended with the visitors on top of the Islanders by a score of 1-0. But things changed in the second period — New York outshot Boston 13-7 and leveled the score on a power-play goal from Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

New York kept its momentum in the third period, as Noah Dobson potted a go-ahead with just under six minutes gone in the frame.

Overall, New York finished with 29 shots to Boston’s 27 and played a more physical game, with 35 hits to Boston’s 20.

This was the Bruins’ second collapse in as many games, as they held a 1-0 lead over the Rangers until the third period before falling to New York in a shootout Tuesday.