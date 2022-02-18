Bruins Wrap: Islanders Come Back, Use Three-Goal Third To Best Boston

The B's now have dropped two straight

The Bruins’ brief road swing in southern New York didn’t end well, as Boston fell to the Islanders, 4-1, on Thursday at UBS Arena.

The loss was the Bruins’ second straight after dropping a game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Boston moved to 27-17-4, while New York snapped a three-game skid and improved to 18-20-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins played a dominant first period, outshooting the Islanders in a frame that ended with the visitors on top of the Islanders by a score of 1-0. But things changed in the second period — New York outshot Boston 13-7 and leveled the score on a power-play goal from Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

New York kept its momentum in the third period, as Noah Dobson potted a go-ahead with just under six minutes gone in the frame.

Overall, New York finished with 29 shots to Boston’s 27 and played a more physical game, with 35 hits to Boston’s 20.

This was the Bruins’ second collapse in as many games, as they held a 1-0 lead over the Rangers until the third period before falling to New York in a shootout Tuesday.

STARS OF THE GAME
— Taylor Hall put the Bruins on the board with a sniper of a goal, striking at 17:26 of the first period.

— Pageau’s goal — his seventh of the season — got the Islanders back in the fight at 11:30 of the second period.

— Mathew Barzal assisted on Pageau’s goal, then added some insurance with a tally of his own at 13:32 of the third period.

WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook had this one going either way, with both teams -110 on the moneyline.

Those who liked Hall to get on the board as the game’s first scorer came away with a healthy payout. The winger was +1800 as the first scorer at DraftKings Sportsbook — so anyone who wagered $100 profited $1,800.

Pageau, who got New York’s offense going in the first period, was +320 as an anytime scorer.

UP NEXT ON NESN
The Bruins will travel to face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, as well as pregame and postgame coverage, live on NESN.

