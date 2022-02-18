Julian Edelman Shares Matthew Stafford Take After Rams Win Super Bowl

'Give this man his flowers'

by

Even after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, Richard Sherman still believes Matthew Stafford does not deserve a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Julian Edelman doesn’t see it that way.

Edelman, a three-time Super Bowl champion, seems to believe a Lombardi Trophy was the final piece of the puzzle for Stafford, who ranks 12th in NFL history for both passing yards and touchdowns through the air.

“Fifty-thousand pass yards, (Super Bowl) first year with capable team,” Edelman said of Stafford, per Bleacher Report. “Give this man his flowers, he’s a Hall of Famer. Arm talent is some of the best we’ve seen.”

Stafford’s Hall of Fame candidacy ultimately might not be a debate. The veteran signal-caller turned 34 less than a week before the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, so he might have five-plus years to pad his stats and add another championship ring or two.

