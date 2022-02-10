Bruins Teammates Past, Present Offer Congratulations To Tuukka Rask

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask announced his retirement Wednesday after 15 seasons in the NHL, and it prompted an outpouring of support from fans along with teammates past and present.
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy reposted a video from the team to his Instagram story with a GOAT emoji and message: “2 U’s 2K’s 2 PTS … THANK YOU TUUKKA.”
Matt Grzelcyk posted a photo of himself and Rask with three heart emojis.
Charlie Coyle also reposted a “Thank you Tuukka” message previously shared by the team.
Chris Wagner, who played with Rask the previous three seasons, wrote: “Best teammate, goalie, person you could ask for while being severely under appreciated in Boston. #2Us2Ks2points”
In addition to those current members of the Bruins organization, Rask also received messages from Torey Krug and Shawn Thornton.
Rask played a franchise-record 564 games while recording a franchise-record 308 wins during his 15 years with the Bruins.
Rask credited offseason hip surgery, which prompted a long recovery before returning to the team in January, as a major reason behind his retirement. He thanked both the organization and fans for their support, and both echoed those sentiments.