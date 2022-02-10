Bruins Teammates Past, Present Offer Congratulations To Tuukka Rask

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask announced his retirement Wednesday after 15 seasons in the NHL, and it prompted an outpouring of support from fans along with teammates past and present.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy reposted a video from the team to his Instagram story with a GOAT emoji and message: “2 U’s 2K’s 2 PTS … THANK YOU TUUKKA.”

Matt Grzelcyk posted a photo of himself and Rask with three heart emojis.

Charlie Coyle also reposted a “Thank you Tuukka” message previously shared by the team.

Charlie Coyle, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie Coyle among those sharing their appreciation to Tuukka Rask on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/xXGPzCRVss — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) February 10, 2022

Chris Wagner, who played with Rask the previous three seasons, wrote: “Best teammate, goalie, person you could ask for while being severely under appreciated in Boston. #2Us2Ks2points”

Best teammate, goalie, person you could ask for while being severely under appreciated in Boston. #2Us2Ks2points https://t.co/Wq4rVj8H26 — Chris Wagner (@chriswags23) February 9, 2022

In addition to those current members of the Bruins organization, Rask also received messages from Torey Krug and Shawn Thornton.