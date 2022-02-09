Bruins Honor Tuukka Rask With Incredible Tribute Video As Goalie Retires

Re-live 15 years of Bruins history in this video

by

Tuukka Rask on Wednesday announced his retirement from the NHL after 15 seasons, all spent with the Boston Bruins.

Over the years, the goaltender — who originally was a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick in the first round in 2005 but promptly was traded to the Bruins — has accomplished quite a bit. A two-time All-Star, 2013-14 Vezina Trophy winner and Stanley Cup winner, Rask finished his run with a 2.28 goals against average, .921 save percentage and 308-165 record across 564 games (543 starts).

Shortly after Rask announced his retirement, the Bruins published a tribute video re-living all of the Finnish star’s greatness.

The video included in-game highlights as well as clips from off-ice appearances the goaltender made throughout his career in Boston.

This one certainly is worth the two minutes, 30 seconds for a watch.

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask
