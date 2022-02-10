Red Sox Mourn Death Of Jeremy Giambi, Who Played In Boston In 2003

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Giambi, whose six-year MLB career included a brief stop with the Boston Red Sox, died Wednesday, according to his agent. He was 47 years old.

Giambi, the brother of longtime major-leaguer Jason Giambi, made his major league debut in 1998 with the Kansas City Royals and would go on to play for the Oakland Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies prior to concluding his career with the Red Sox in 2003.

The Red Sox shared a brief statement via Twitter on Wednesday:

“We mourn the loss of Jeremy Giambi, who spent six seasons in the major leagues, including 2003 with the Red Sox. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Giambi family.”

We mourn the loss of Jeremy Giambi, who spent six seasons in the major leagues, including 2003 with the Red Sox.



We send our heartfelt condolences to the Giambi family. ?? pic.twitter.com/6EBhHANpkB — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 10, 2022

The California State University, Fullerton product, who was a sixth-round draft pick by the Royals in 1996, appeared in 50 games for the Red Sox. He mostly served as the designated hitter and hit .197 with 15 RBIs and five home runs.

His most productive campaign came in 2001 with the Athletics, when he hit .283 with 57 RBIs, 26 doubles and 12 home runs.