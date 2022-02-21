Bruins Wrap: Boston Demolishes Avalanche For Best Win Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins arguably got their best win of the season yet Monday against the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche.

Boston came out swinging and netted the first goal of the game while never trailing en route to the blowout 5-1 win over the Avalanche.

THe Bruins improved to 29-17-4 with the win, while the Avalanche fell to 36-10-4.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins have taken a hit since Brad Marchand began his six-game suspension but still were able to earn one of, if not their best win of the season Monday afternoon against the Avalanche.

Colorado entered the matinee matchup with just two regulation losses over the last two months but the short-handed Bruins were able to hand them another one and did so in impressive fashion dominating from start to finish.

Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper entered the game after recording a point in 18 straight starts but the Bruins still were able to put in five goals on him. All in all it was an impressive showing from Boston and with Marchand coming back, this could be the jump-start it needs.