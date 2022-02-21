Bruins Wrap: Boston Demolishes Avalanche For Best Win Of Season

The Boston Bruins arguably got their best win of the season yet Monday against the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche.
Boston came out swinging and netted the first goal of the game while never trailing en route to the blowout 5-1 win over the Avalanche.
THe Bruins improved to 29-17-4 with the win, while the Avalanche fell to 36-10-4.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins have taken a hit since Brad Marchand began his six-game suspension but still were able to earn one of, if not their best win of the season Monday afternoon against the Avalanche.
Colorado entered the matinee matchup with just two regulation losses over the last two months but the short-handed Bruins were able to hand them another one and did so in impressive fashion dominating from start to finish.
Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper entered the game after recording a point in 18 straight starts but the Bruins still were able to put in five goals on him. All in all it was an impressive showing from Boston and with Marchand coming back, this could be the jump-start it needs.
STARS OF THE GAME
— David Pastrnak potted two for the Bruins in the lopsided win. The right winger opened the scoring for Boston in the first period and followed it up with his 27th goal of the season in the second period.
— Patrice Bergeron lit the lamp for the first time in a month for his 13th goal of the season. Bergeron began the squad’s second-period barrage that saw three goals scored throughout the period and handily gave Boston the lead.
— Jeremy Swayman was a brick wall between the pipes for Boston in the win. The rookie netminder stopped 28 of 29 shots faced on the day to earn his 11th win of the season.
