Bruins Explode For Three Second Period Goals Against Avalanche

The Boston Bruins couldn’t have asked for a better second period Monday.

David Pastrnak opened the scoring for the Bruins with his 26th goal of the season in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden off a feed from Charlie McAvoy.

Patrice Bergeron started Boston’s second-period barrage with his 13th goal of the season 8:01 into the frame thanks to an assist from Taylor Hall. Pastrnak followed it up with his second goal of the game just seven minutes later.

Jake DeBrusk continued the Black and Gold’s onslaught with his ninth goal of the season just over a minute after Pastrnak’s strike to extend the Bruins’ lead to 4-1 over Colorado.

You can check out all three second-period goals below:

Having seconds for lunch ? pic.twitter.com/gGeyCLbEit — NESN (@NESN) February 21, 2022

Now that’s what you want in a period.