Bruins Wrap: Brad Marchand Helps Boston To Fourth Straight Victory

Brad Marchand tallied two goals to help the Boston Bruins to a fourth straight win with their 3-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday night.

Boston improved to 31-17-4 with the victory while San Jose fell to 23-23-6 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The scoreboard proved a bit closer than the game itself, well, at least for a matter of two-plus periods. The Bruins dominated much of the contest with their puck possession, helping pave way to a clear advantage in offensive zone time. Boston’s puck retrieval was equally as impactful, perhaps best depicted by Taylor Hall hustling down a puck before centering a pass for Brad Marchand’s go-ahead goal three minutes into the third period. Boston gave up just five shots in the first period and four in the second period (24-9 edge after two periods) while San Jose was without a shot for the opening six minutes of the third period.

San Jose finished the game with four shots in a matter of four minutes, but Boston held the clear edge on that end while out-shooting the hosts 37-16. Patrice Bergeron added a crucial insurance goal at 19:20 to put the game away after another strong offensive-zone chance.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marchand scored Boston’s first two goals of the game, twice giving the visitors a one-goal lead. Marchand’s 22nd goal of the season came on a twine-seeking shot at 14:24 of the first period and was set up by first-line winger Jake DeBrusk. Marchand then gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 3:18 of the third frame and assisted on Bergeron’s insurance goal.

— DeBrusk assisted on Marchand’s first goal on a perfectly-placed pass on an odd-man rush. DeBrusk, who was elevated to the top line prior to Thursday’s game, now has five points in the last four contests (four goals, one assist).

— Sharks goaltender James Reimer kept the game close with 34 saves on 37 shots.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT AT NESN

The Bruins will continue their six-game road trip with the third of such contests Monday. Boston will take on the Los Angeles Kings with puck drop set for 10:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch coverage on NESN with pregame beginning at 10 p.m.