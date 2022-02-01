BU’s Lacey Martin Scores Equalizer For Terriers In Beanpot Semifinal Vs. Harvard

It'll all come down to the third period

by

BOSTON — Harvard’s lead in their 2022 Beanpot semifinal game against Boston University didn’t last for long.

After Taze Thompson scored to put the Crimson up 1-0 early in the second period following a dominant first, the Terriers didn’t back down. BU center Lacey Martin scored the equalizer with a bit of help from her linemates, Haylee Blinkhorn and Julia Nearis, at 16:07 of the second period.

The sophomore was right in front of the net, perfectly positioned to direct a rebound off the pads of Harvard goalie Becky Dutton.

Things will come down to the third period with a trip to the Beanpot Championship on the line.

More Beanpot:

Women’s Beanpot Wrap: Anne Bloomer Leads Harvard Past BU
Jersey number of Boston Bruins legend Willie O'Ree
Previous Article

Joe Biden Signs Bill To Award Willie O’Ree Congressional Gold Medal
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores
Next Article

NFL Defends Itself Against Brian Flores Allegations; Calls Them ‘Without Merit’

Picked For You

Related