BU’s Lacey Martin Scores Equalizer For Terriers In Beanpot Semifinal Vs. Harvard

BOSTON — Harvard’s lead in their 2022 Beanpot semifinal game against Boston University didn’t last for long.

After Taze Thompson scored to put the Crimson up 1-0 early in the second period following a dominant first, the Terriers didn’t back down. BU center Lacey Martin scored the equalizer with a bit of help from her linemates, Haylee Blinkhorn and Julia Nearis, at 16:07 of the second period.

The sophomore was right in front of the net, perfectly positioned to direct a rebound off the pads of Harvard goalie Becky Dutton.

Great work by Julia, Haylee and Lacey gets us tied at 1-1! pic.twitter.com/YPztPDlTHQ — x – BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) February 1, 2022

Things will come down to the third period with a trip to the Beanpot Championship on the line.