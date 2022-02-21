Celtics Rumors: Boston Kicking Tires As Host City Of NBA All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

NBA All-Star weekend took center stage in Cleveland with Sunday’s 2022 NBA All-Star Game capping a successful weekend for commissioner Adam Silver and the league.

It may have also had some local fans wondering when (if ever?) the Boston Celtics will serve as the host team for the league’s mid-season event. Well, according to a report from The Boston Globe on Sunday night during the game, perhaps the possibility is closer than it has been.

The Boston Globe reported Sunday, citing NBA sources, that the Celtics’ ownership group led by Wyc Grousbeck and Steven Pagliuca has decided to take steps in submitting an application to host the game. Previous interest from the franchise, as described by The Globe, was considered “tepid,” so the latest development should provide a bit of optimism.

Boston, of note, has not hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 58 years dating back to 1964.

If the ownership group does move forward with the application process, the game could come to Boston as early as 2025. Currently, Salt Lake City is set to host the game in 2023 with Indianapolis playing host in 2024.

Team LeBron won Sunday’s contest against Team Durant with Stephen Curry (50 points, 16-for-27 from 3-point range) earning the game’s MVP award.