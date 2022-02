NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Kreider has been fantastic this season.

The Boston Bruins head to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. New York hasn’t played since Feb. 1 so it’s an opportunity for the Bruins to capitalize.

Kreider currently is tied for the league lead in goals with 33 on the season, including 17 goals on the power play.

