Tom Brady MVP Odds: Does QB’s ‘Retirement’ Make For Savvy Futures Bet? Here's something to consider as the comeback rumors swirl by Ricky Doyle 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Convinced Tom Brady will end his “retirement” and play football next season? Well, now might be the time to strike on the NFL futures market.

Caesars Sportsbook revealed Tuesday that Brady is +4500 to win MVP for the 2022 NFL season, a number that presumably would drop if the quarterback backtracked on his recent decision to walk away.

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are co-favorites at +700, followed by Josh Allen (+900), Joe Burrow (+1200), Justin Herbert (+1400) and Matthew Stafford (+1500). Brady slots in behind Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel and Derek Carr, all of whom are +4000 to bring home the hardware.

Aaron Rodgers became the fifth player ever to win back-to-back NFL MVPs. Can he nab a third straight?



Even with the uncertainty surrounding his future in Green Bay, he opened as a +700 co-favorite with Patrick Mahomes 👀



Read more on #CaesarsSportsbook's opening NFL MVP odds ⬇️ — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 15, 2022

Of course, Brady has such long odds because he announced his retirement earlier this month after 22 NFL seasons. However, there already have been rumblings about the 44-year-old — he turns 45 in August — possibly coming back. Unsubstantiated speculation? Maybe. But notable, nonetheless.

Also, consider this: Caesars Sportsbook shared in the same tweet promoting Brady’s odds that wagers will be refunded if he doesn’t take a snap all season. Pretty enticing, right?

After all, Brady just finished second to Rodgers in MVP voting for the 2021 season, with many arguing the former should have won the award. Brady hasn’t shown any signs of regression, and he’d likely only return for a Super Bowl contender, whether it be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or someone else.

A midseason return likely would take Brady out of the running for MVP, as he simply wouldn’t have enough time to post the numbers necessary to win the award. Therefore, that’d be the worst-case scenario for Brady bettors.

But if Brady reverses course in the next several weeks or months and plays a full season, you’re talking about a legitimate candidate for MVP, an award historically dominated by quarterbacks. And by that point, the price probably would reflect such.