Damien Harris Is Emerging Star, But Does He Have Future With Patriots?

The New England Patriots soon will have a decision to make with Damien Harris, and it might be the toughest one involving a running back in the Bill Belichick era.

The 2019 third-round pick was a force in 2021, racking up 929 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, good for second-most in the NFL. Harris finished the season as the third-ranked running back by Pro Football Focus, a fact that carries a few caveats but nevertheless is impressive. A physical and explosive runner, the Alabama product has established himself as one of the NFL’s top young backs despite missing eight combined games over the last two seasons due to injuries.

The 25-year-old also is a locker room leader and a close friend of quarterback Mac Jones — no small thing.

Harris is entering the final season of his rookie deal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. If he stays healthy in 2022 and has another strong season — risky assumptions with any running back — it’s easy to envision him and the Patriots parting ways.

Of all the running backs in the Belichick era, Harris easily has built the best résumé of someone entering the final year of a rookie deal. Fellow third-rounder Stevan Ridely significantly declined in the two years after his great sophomore campaign, making it easier for New England to watch him walk in free agency. As for 2006 first-rounder Lawrence Maroney, he fell off an even steeper cliff than did Ridley, with the Patriots ultimately trading him a week into his contract season, which was the fourth of his career. Unlike those two players, Harris is on an upward trajectory after this third campaign.

When you look into it, it’s hard to find any truly comparable contract situation. Sony Michel was set to have a limited role before the Patriots traded him in August. The Danny Woodheads and Dion Lewises of the world began their careers outside of New England, and they, like franchise stalwarts Kevin Faulk and James White, weren’t lead-back material. Harris is a legitimate franchise running back.

Antowain Smith signed with the Patriots at 29 years old and left after three productive seasons; Corey Dillon signed in New England at 30 years old and retired three years later. BenJarvus Green-Ellis was, well, BenJarvus Green-Ellis. That’s not an insult, but few tears were shed when he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012.