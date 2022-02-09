Revisiting Sony Michel Trade As Ex-Patriot Prepares For Super Bowl LVI

“Early on in the year, not as much involvement, then all of a sudden when you get him in more and more involved as the year went on, you start realizing just what a special guy he is and special competitor he is,” Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth said during Super Bowl LVI Opening Night. “I mean, guy’s a football player. He figures it out in the plays, everything doesn’t have to be clean all the time. He’s just such a physical runner and really his overall demeanor and attitude has just been tremendous.”

With Akers making a stunning return to the field in the divisional round, Michel hasn’t been much of a factor this postseason. He had one carry for 4 yards in Akers’ first game back, then carried 10 times for just 13 yards in the NFC Championship Game. And with Henderson expected to be active Sunday for the first time since Week 16, Michel’s impact in his second Super Bowl could be minimal.

With the Patriots declining last year to exercise Michel’s fifth-year contract option, the 26-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens next month.

Patriots

For the first half of the season, trading Michel looked like a regrettable move for New England.

Preseason standouts Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor were the two up-and-comers tasked with replacing him, and neither could gain a permanent foothold in the gameday lineup. For close to two months, Stevenson and Taylor traded healthy scratches, with the former sitting out four of the first seven games and the latter inactive for the other three. The Patriots still had top back Damien Harris, who topped 100 yards in three of those first seven weeks, but no clear No. 2.

Then, something clicked for Stevenson, who later acknowledged he had difficulty adjusting to the daily grind of life in the NFL. The fourth-round draft pick topped 100 yards from scrimmage in a Week 9 win over Carolina (62 rushing, 44 receiving), then enjoyed his true breakout one week later, rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a rout of the Cleveland Browns while Harris was sidelined with a concussion.

Stevenson wound up playing in each of the Patriots’ final 10 games, rushing for 100-plus yards twice. From Week 8 on, he ranked fourth among rookies in rushing yards and second in touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

“When (the season) first started, there were obstacles, of course, and I was falling hard to the obstacles,” Stevenson said after the season. “But I just had to get on track and get right. I took the coaching and just talked to the vets, picked their brain, and I think it was pretty successful.”