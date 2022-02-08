Damien Harris Shares Vegas Photos With Mac Jones, Floats New Nickname For QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones and Damien Harris brought their Patriots bromance to Sin City.

Jones spent the weekend in Las Vegas representing New England in the NFL Pro Bowl. The young quarterback left his mark, going viral for doing a “Griddy” celebration after running for a fake touchdown in the exhibition matchup.

Harris did not participate in the Pro Bowl but attended the event and, a day later, shared a photo of himself and Jones enjoying Vegas. He also floated a potential new nickname for Jones: “McGriddy.”

Jones, Harris and their Patriots teammates will enjoy the offseason before reconvening in late spring/early summer for offseason team activities.

Of course, much will happen between now and then, including free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

