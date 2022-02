NESN Logo Sign In

It was not a good night for the Boston Bruins.

The Carolina Hurricanes came into TD Garden and brought it to Boston as they shut them out 6-0. Boston was not able to muster many opportunities in the loss.

David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was able to record any point with his team putting up a zero in the goal department.

