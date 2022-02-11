Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Nabs Fourth MVP Over Second-Place Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers is the NFL’s Most Valuable Player yet again.

The Packers quarterback took home the league’s most prestigious award for the second straight year after leading Green Bay to a 13-3 record. He missed one game (which the team lost) while recovering from COVID-19.

Rodgers finished the regular season with 37 touchdown passes to just four interceptions and 4,115 passing yards. The 38-year-old also led the league for the second straight year in QB rating at 111.9 and QBR at 69.2.

Tom Brady finished second in the voting although he led the league in passing yards (5,316), touchdown passes (43), passing yards per game (312.7) and set a new league record with 485 completions.

Here's the voting for AP NFL MVP:

Aaron Rodgers 39

Tom Brady 10

Cooper Kupp 1 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 11, 2022

Rodgers had a roller coaster of year that featured a bevy of trade rumors, great performances on the field, playoff disappointment and head-scratching takes on COVID-19.

The drama isn’t over for Rodgers whose future very much is in question, but he certainly still can play at a high level.