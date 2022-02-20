Daytona 500 Live Stream: Watch NASCAR Season Opener Online, On TV

The 2022 NASCAR season kicks off Sunday with the 64th Daytona 500.

Forty of the sport’s top drivers will race 200 miles around the 2.5-mile track at the historic Daytona International Speedway. Reigning Cup Series champ Kyle Larson will start from the pole, followed by Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric and last year’s Daytona 500 winner, Michael McDowell.

Denny Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner who’s 30th in the lineup Sunday, is the odds-on favorite (9-to-1) at DraftKings Sportsbook to claim the checkered flag.

Here’s how to watch the 2022 Daytona 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX