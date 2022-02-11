Patrice Bergeron Won’t Travel With Bruins For Game Vs. Senators

NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t the best Thursday for the Bruins, and they didn’t get much good news after their game against the Hurricanes.

Boston fell 6-0 to Carolina to TD Garden without Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Matt Grzelcyk left the game with what head coach Bruce Cassidy called an upper-body injury, further depleting the Bruins.

The Bruins will travel to Ottawa to take on the Senators on Saturday, and it sounds like they will be without their two top-line players once again.

“No, he’s not traveling to Ottawa that I’m aware of,” Cassidy told reporters of Bergeron after the game, via team-provided video. “We come back from Ottawa, so I’m assuming he’ll travel to New York next week, but that’s getting ahead of ourselves.”

The New York Rangers and New York Islanders await the Bruins on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

The B’s practice Friday morning before heading north of the border.